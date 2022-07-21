Sisodia launches second 'DSEU Lighthouse'

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday launched its second 'DSEU Lighthouse' in Malkaganj after Kalkaji for the up-skilling of youth from slum clusters.



While inaugurating the centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it will provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth of low-income communities. The centre will address the needs for skill development and will offer high-quality short-term vocational skilling courses as well as a plethora of employment opportunities for youth between 18-30 years of age.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has taken such a step to equip youth and students registered with the lighthouse will get direct admission upon graduation from DSEU. They can either get the certification course or complete their graduation degree, he said. The government will soon start 2 new lighthouses in Patparganj and Matia Mahal as well.

Sisodia said that even after graduating youth struggle for jobs, but after pursuing skill-based courses, the company itself will come and provide jobs to the youth.The DSEU Lighthouse at Malkaganj comprises 8 training rooms including two open classrooms, a 'Retail course' room, 'Make-up Skills' room, counselling room, a video-conferencing room, a self-learning space, and a fully-equipped 'Tech Hub' with wi-fi connection and over 20 computers. It has a 'Music Room' for young people from the communities to learn and create music. Every year, upwards 600 youth from low-income communities around the vicinity of Malkaganj will be equipped with life skills and technical training.

The Minister said that this lighthouse will show the right path to the youth and if they are determined and will work hard, the lighthouse will not let them lose the path of success. "DSEU lighthouse will teach you to think and train you in the skill of your choice. The lighthouse is specially established to help students passing out of Class 12 and above," he said. Spoken English and digital literacy will be an important part of the foundation's skilling programme. The courses for youth will be based on an art-based curriculum with creative activities to develop workplace competencies and mindfulness among students.