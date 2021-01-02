Sisodia invites U'khand minister for open debate on 'Kejriwal v/s Trivendra Rawat Model'

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik and invited him for an open debate on 'Kejriwal Model v/s Trivendra Rawat Model' on January 4 to have a discussion on Delhi's development on January 6, where he said he will show him the historical works done in the field of government schools, hospitals, electricity, water, women safety, and honest politics.



The AAP leader said that nothing can be better for Uttarakhand than to see their present and future leaders openly debating on hospitals, schools, electricity and other such topics.

Sisodia went on to highlight that Uttarakhand's residents had informed him know that the Trivendra Rawat government has not done any work for the people in the last 4 years and is often refered as the 'Zero Work CM'.

"Earlier I challenged the Uttarakhand government and asked to count five development works done by Trivendra Rawat government. In response to this on 20 December 2020, you gave me an open invitation through media where you said that I can come to Dehradun and can invite you to Delhi and you will make me count 100 works done by your government. When I saw this in media I felt really happy," the letter stated.

"By accepting the open invitation I gave you three dates (2nd, 3rd and 4th January 2021) to debate. In these dates, I wanted to visit Dehradun and discuss. But I did not get any response from you, therefore, I have decided to come to Dehradun on 4th January 2021. I believe that this debate should happen in Dehradun. You are again requested to come to the IRDT auditorium on January 4 at 11 am, so that we can both openly discuss 'Trivandra Rawat Model vs Kejriwal Model'," Sisodia wrote.

He also invited the Minister to Delhi on January 6 to show the complete changes in the government schools by the Kejriwal government.