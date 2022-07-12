Sisodia inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup

New Delhi: In a bid to promote sports in the national capital, the Kejriwal government on Monday kicked off a football cup dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.



Ninty-Eight matches will be played between 20 teams over two months during the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup.

The winning team will be awarded prize money worth Rs 5 lakhs. Whereas Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the first and second runner-ups respectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the tournament which is being organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports, at Thyagaraj Stadium here, according to a Delhi government statement.

This is for the first time in Delhi that top football clubs of the capital have come together because of this initiative. This will give a major boost to football culture in the capital and will attract more players to pursue this sport, he said.