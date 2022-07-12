Sisodia inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup
New Delhi: In a bid to promote sports in the national capital, the Kejriwal government on Monday kicked off a football cup dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
Ninty-Eight matches will be played between 20 teams over two months during the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup.
The winning team will be awarded prize money worth Rs 5 lakhs. Whereas Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the first and second runner-ups respectively.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the tournament which is being organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports, at Thyagaraj Stadium here, according to a Delhi government statement.
This is for the first time in Delhi that top football clubs of the capital have come together because of this initiative. This will give a major boost to football culture in the capital and will attract more players to pursue this sport, he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT