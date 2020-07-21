Sisodia holds IIM-A heads of schools training programme

new delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday held the year's first session of the Principal Training Programme via video conferencing, announcing that the next batch of 50 Delhi government school principals will be trained at the IIM Ahmedabad for leadership and empowerment.

The programme, which was started four years ago by the Delhi government, has so far seen 700 heads of schools undergo the training regime. The Education Minister said that the aim of the programme was to train heads of Delhi government schools for building leadership competencies, empowering them and instilling local accountability towards their respective schools.

"Running the school is the responsibility of each school principal who is central to the entire school system. We as ministers, Education Directors and officers are just the facilitators. From academics to administration, planning to decision making, I want schools to become decentralised autonomous institutions and take charge of education," he said.