Sisodia congratulates teachers & parents on successful launch of remote teaching-learning initiative

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday congratulated the teachers and parents on the successful launch of Delhi governments remote teaching-learning initiative.



On July 2, the initiative was announced in the wake of the closure of schools till July 31. The Directorate of Education has devised an alternate plan to reduce the academic loss of students in classes KG to XII of all government and aided schools of Delhi.

On the first day of the programme, students from KG to Class XIII received their first worksheet. It contains engaging and syllabus agnostic activities to promote reading, writing, basic numeracy and happiness among children.

Similarly, students in Class IX and X received worksheets for Hindi, Science and Mathematics. Henceforth, they will receive 2-3 worksheets daily.

Around 4.15 lakh students have accessed the worksheets on the first day, said the government in a statement. All the worksheets were shared with the students by the class teachers through a WhatsApp group created at the class level.