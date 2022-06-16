Sisodia conducts an on-ground inspection of Kamla Nagar Mkt

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted an on ground inspection of the Kamla Nagar Market Wednesday, two days after CM Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of redevelopment of Delhi's iconic markets. Kamla



Nagar which has been chosen under phase one of the project will be developed as a 'youth hangout zone' and cultivated as a brand.

Sisodia said, "Kamla Nagar will soon be known as the pride of Delhi. We will craft a unique experience for both traders & shoppers under our redevelopment plan. Delhi Government will develop such an identity for Kamla Nagar that it'll become recognisable in a single glimpse. The business community of Kamla Nagar is an equal & important stakeholder in its redevelopment."

He further added that all overhead transmission lines in the market would go underground, the market would be beautified and world-class public amenities would be developed in Kamla Nagar.

Sisodia also interacted with the traders as well as consumers in the market to build a deeper understanding of their needs. He took stock of all the issues being faced by the traders and laid focus on their ideas that would lead to higher footfall in the market and give a boost to the businesses. He also noted the shortcomings of the area in terms of hygiene and sanitation, public utilities, parking and traffic among others. He said, "The business community of Kamla Nagar is an equal & important stakeholder in its redevelopment. All their needs & ideas will be taken care of."

Sisodia described kamla market as a heritage market and added that it has 'unfortunately' become a victim of inadequacies of MCD and the system at large. He went ahead to talk about the expectations of the public and the place Kamla Nagar holds in the hearts of not just Delhiites but people living all over the world. "Kamla Nagar is an essential part of the 'DU Culture'. Whoever studies in DU spends a significant part of their life in this market. DU's students living all over the world cherish their memories of Kamla Nagar. Now the Delhi government will revamp this market so dear to its people and put it forward as a market Delhi takes pride in," he said.

Prior to his visit, the Deputy CM tweeted, "In March, we promised Delhi bold steps to provide 20 lakh jobs & boost the economy under the Rozgar Budget. Today, we're taking on this challenge with conviction. Redeveloping our iconic markets is key to brand them as global shopping destinations & provide large-scale employment."