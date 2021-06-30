Sisodia claims BJP workers vandalised his official vehicle

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders and "goons" vandalised his official vehicle while protesting the construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar.



The BJP in counter allegation claimed attack on its workers and accused Sisodia of using "intemperate" language against them.

Sisodia also alleged that the BJP men ransacked the school and misbehaved with engineers and teachers there.

"BJP leaders and goons protesting construction of school in Rohtas Nagar sabotaged the school and vandalised

my official vehicle. They misbehaved with female teachers, engineers and workers by breaking into the school. Why the BJP people are so

much irritated by education," Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi Police said they have received a complaint from the school but no FIR had been registered yet.