Sisodia approves Rs 26.69 crore project to redevelop unauthorised colonies in Matiala

New Delhi: In order to redevelop the unauthorised colonies in Matiala area and provide better road connectivity to residents of the area, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved a project worth Rs 26.69 crore. A better drainage system with storm water drains, concrete pavements and 19.46 kms road stretch will be provided under this project.



Speaking about the project, Sisodia said, "The Kejriwal Government is determined to provide better facilities to each and every resident of Delhi. Over the years, previous governments did not pay any attention to these unauthorised colonies and as a result they would struggle to have basic civic infrastructure. But the Kejriwal government has been working for people of unauthorised colonies from Day 1. Keeping up this initiative, the government has approved the project for construction of storm water drain and sewer lines to improve the drainage system in the Matiala area along with redevelopment of over 153 lanes in the area in unauthorised colonies. Redevelopment of lanes will improve connectivity of Matiala with other areas."

The Deputy CM directed the officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I & FC) to complete the construction works in stipulated time and told them to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the common public during the implementation of the project.

Areas to be covered under this project are Tara Nagar, Hari Vihar Block A,B and C, Patel Garden Extn. Block B, C, D, E and Uttam Nagar U block.

The number of unauthorised colonies in Delhi is over 1700. Responding to the BJP-led MCD's demolition drive last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government will regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi.