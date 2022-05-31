Sisodia approves road development project in Rohini
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday approved a project worth Rs 6.10 crore for road development in Rohini which includes the construction of more than 7 km of road. The decision was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a review meeting on the assessment report of city roads.
Sisodia said that the PWD is working in a systematic manner to improve the conditions of roads in the city and the work in Rohini will start soon. He added that the project will ensure that commuters do not face any problems during the monsoon season and due to traffic diversions from main roads. The project shall also improve the interconnectivity in Rohini and will save time for commuters, he said. Sisodia further directed the officials of PWD to complete the project in the stipulated time.
Prior to the approval of the project, PWD officials conducted a thorough inspection to assess the current conditions and requirements for road strengthening.
Sisodia said, "The Kejriwal government is committed to providing Delhi commuters with safe, smooth, and beautiful roads. The government's vision is to provide its citizens with a better travel experience by building world-class roads. As a result, PWD Delhi employs cutting-edge
technology to improve the city's road infrastructure.
This will improve the safety of passenger movement on Delhi's roads."
