Sisodia approves project to strengthen, beautify 5 roads

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved a project under which five roads in Delhi will be strengthened and beautified at an estimated cost Rs 11.36 crore, an official statement said on Tuesday.



The roads that will be beautified include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road in north and northwest Delhi, it said.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the government is conducting a survey of the capital's roads and preparing blueprints to make Delhi roads stronger and safer.

Sisodia also directed officials to strictly follow safety and security norms during the progress of construction work to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

"The Deputy CM approved projects worth Rs 11.36 crore for the strengthening and beautification of five major

roads in north and northwest Delhi with cumulative 7.78 km length.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in a mission mode to strengthen and beautify the roads of Delhi to make them safe and world-class," the statement said.

Sisodia said as the roads in these areas were constructed a long time back, they have now developed cracks on their upper surface, due to which the movement of vehicles has been blocked in many places.

"The strengthening of these roads will improve the inter-connectivity from colonies to main roads in many

areas, including Motinagar, Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh, Vidhan Sabha and will save travel time.

"After the strengthening of roads, lakhs of people who use them will be benefitted daily," Sisodia said in the statement.