Sisodia and Jain take stock of semi-online classes in govt school

new delhi: After Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) school in Jain's Shakurbasti constituency to interact with parents and teachers and take feedback from them on the ongoing semi online classes.



The Education Minister has been visiting Delhi government schools in different zones across the Capital to take feedback from parents and teachers and tweak learning methods accordingly.

The Satyendra Jain office later in a tweet said, "An interactive session of Dy. CM @msidoia and Health Minister & Shakurbasti MLA @SatyendarJain regarding Semi Online classes with parents and teachers at SKV B3 Paschim Vihar."

The Education Department of the Delhi Government started online classes for class 12 students from April 6 and sent e-learning material or activities to those enrolled in classes nursery to class eight through WhatsApp or SMS, thus creating an online and semi-online platform for students to continue

learning.

The government has also provided a subsidy of Rs 200 for internet packages to all its class 12 students who had registered for the online classes, said an official. There are around 15 lakh students enrolled in over 1,100 Delhi government schools.