Single-use plastic to be banned in Ggm from July 1

GURUGRAM: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced to take steps to implement the single-use plastic ban from July 1.



To implement this initiative in a successful manner, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav is having a meeting with his senior officials on what steps need to be taken for achievement of this objective.

The MCG on its part has already begun to hold several campaigns wherein it is discouraging shopowners to sell items made of single-use plastic.

Additionally, manufacturers of single-use plastic items have also been urged to stop its production in the coming months.

On its part, most of the government offices in Gurugram have already discontinued usage of items made of single -use plastic items in form of plates and glasses and have shifted to other means.

As Gurugram gets set to ban the usage of single-use plastic, the officials are also discussing ways to reduce usage of other materials made of polythene.x