Single-day rise of 96 COVID cases in city, lowest in over nine months

New delhi/noida: Delhi recorded 96 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest single-day rise in over nine months, pushing the infection tally in the national capital on Wednesday to 6,34,325.



This was first time in January that daily rise in cases stood below 100.

These 96 cases were detected from 29,855 COVID-19 tests, including 22,426 RT-PCR ones and 7,529 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day.

The low number of testing may be attributed to January 26 being a national holiday on account of Republic Day.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.32 per cent, slightly higher from the corresponding figures on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

Delhi's COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,829 with nine more people succumbing to the disease in a day, it stated.

The tally of active cases in the city stood at 1,501, according to the bulletin.

This was the sixth time that the number of daily cases stood below the 200-mark in January.

The third and fourth day of the first phase of Covid Vaccination drive will be done in Noida on Thursday and Friday. Officials said that the first phase will be completed in six days starting from January 28, 29 and then February 4 and 5. Out of the total 24, 453 Health care workers (HCWs) designated from GB Nagar to get vaccinated in first phase, it is a last chance for around 22, 000 HCWs to get vaccinated.

"The drive will be carried out across 31 centers and 60 session sites with the aim to vaccinate 6,000 beneficiaries per day. Some front line workers from second phase will also be included and vaccinated on the sixth day which will be done on February 5. They will include police officials and staff from revenue department" said a senior officer of health department while adding that there will be no mop-up session for HCWs post February 5.

Meanwhile, four persons were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 25, 332. Officials said that 10 more patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday while 46 patients are still receiving treatment. In Ghaziabad, the total number of positive cases reported on Wednesday are 4 with 88 active cases in the district.