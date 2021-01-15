Singhu site now has 'nagars' named after Bhagat Singh, Netaji, Rajguru

New Delhi: While the Singhu border protest site has grown to a size that it needs to be divided into smaller "nagars" for proper maintenance of the protest area, the farmers have decided to send yet another message to the Centre - this time naming these "nagars" after freedom fighters and revolutionaries such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others, according to photographs of the area.



The farmers have decided to name the United farmers' front main stage at the protest site Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, the Real Punjabi Dhaba area Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar, another area has been named Bhagat Singh Nagar. Other areas named after revolutionaries include Rajguru Nagar, Sukhdev Nagar and Kartar Singh Sarabha Nagar. Yet another area has been christened at Banda Singh Bahadur Nagar.

However, at the Shahjahanpur farmers' protest site on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, workers from automobile factories like Suzuki, Maruti and Hero have joined farmers in large numbers to show solidarity and stand in support of them.

These factory workers also joined in with farmers to celebrate festivals like Makar Sankranti and Lohri. Prior to this, factory workers also had participated in Tiranga (Tricolour) yatra at the protest site.

Most of the factory workers comprise contractual as well as sacked workers who have grievances of not being provided with sufficient compensation. Since 2019, it is estimated that more than 1,300 contractual employees in several automobile firms have either been sacked or been asked to not report for duty till the business situation of the auto companies improved as they were facing losses in that period.

The sacked employees demand that either they should be reinstated or should be given adequate compensation by the firms so that they can sustain their livelihood.

"I today can empathise with what a small and poor farmer is feeling. What will happen to his constant source of income once big corporate players will come in. Most of us auto workers have faced this situation where on the pretext of losses being incurred, we were sacked in large numbers. In effect most of the contractual factory workers continue to struggle," said Dharamveer, one of the workers who was sacked in 2019 from Suzuki motors.

Thousands of farmers from Rajasthan, South Haryana, parts of Maharashtra continue to hold their ground at the Shahjahanpur border. There have also been incidents of violence where certain farmers and protectors have broken barricades and have moved towards Rewari from where they further go towards the National Capital.

Meanwhile, back at the Singhu protest site, students from the Punjab University put up a puppet-show over the farm laws, which depicted the Prime Minister as being controlled by corporate entities.