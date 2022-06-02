Singapore invites CM to present 'Delhi Model' at World Cities Summit

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to present the "Delhi Model" at the World Cities Summit, 2022 which is to be held in the first week of August in Singapore. Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong invited the Chief Minister for the summit during their meeting at the Delhi secretariat on Wednesday.



Accepting the invitation, CM said that he looks forward to attending the World Cities Summit and discussing urban solutions with leaders.

Simon Wong said that both Delhi and Singapore are two distinctive urban centres that share a common set of problems. The leaders also acknowledged the huge scope for collaboration between Delhi and Singapore, with a particular focus on water, environment, public housing and solid waste management. The Chief Minister informed the high commissioner about Delhi's streetscaping and road redevelopment project and said that the Delhi government would be open to inviting companies from Singapore to develop pilot stretches under the project.

The High Commissioner said that he'd love to explore the collaboration on the project as well. During the meeting the leaders also held an in-depth discussion about Delhi's efforts to combat the pandemic and the subsequent vaccination programme.

The High Commissioner expressed his admiration for the quality of work being delivered by the Kejriwal government throughout Delhi. He said that as a resident of CM Arvind Kejriwal's legislative constituency he considers him to be his senior in the governance sector and appreciated his efforts towards the development of the capital.