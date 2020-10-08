Silver screens to light up from Oct 15; all weekly mkts allowed

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday allowed the reopening of cinema halls in the Capital at a maximum of 50 per cent of its capacity from October 15, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines allowing for the same. Moreover, weekly markets which were limited to two per zone will now be all to operate at full capacity in all the zones. However, the relaxations are permitted outside the containment zones only.



"The Delhi Government has been requesting that all the weekly markets should be made fully operational as it boosts businesses in Delhi. Lakhs of people are associated with the weekly market who were left jobless since March," a senior official who attended the DDMA meeting on Tuesday said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter, "Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets per zone were allowed. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. Cinema halls of Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government."

"Cinemas/theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, in NCT of Delhi, except in the Containment Zones, with effect from 15th October, 2020, subject to strict compliance of SOP for Exhibition of Films on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19," the DDMA order stated.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in its SOP mentioned that food and beverage will not be delivered to the seats and that only

packaged food will be allowed to be sold. "Customers shall be encouraged to use Cinema apps/QR codes, etc, for ordering food as much as possible. Multiple sale counters in food

and beverage areas are made available wherever possible," it added.

The temperature should be controlled between 24-30 degree Celsius and re-circulation of air should be avoided.

The DDMA order also noted, "Furthermore, the functioning of all Weekly Markets in NCT of Delhi shall be allowed with immediate effect (except in containment zones), subject to strict compliance of

instructions /guidelines / SOPs issued on preventive measures in weekly markets and Guidelines issued for selection of weekly markets." It added that if a weekly market cannot comply with the new guidelines due to space constraints or obstructs traffic in the designated area, then it may be shifted to a ground or school ground temporarily.