Sidhu Moosewala case: Another Bishnoi-Jatheri gang member arrested

New delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed another gang member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri gang in connection with the famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's dreaded killing, sources informed on Monday.

The accused Naresh Kumar was already lodged in Patiala jail in Punjab where he was interrogated. After taking necessary permission from the court and finding sufficient grounds, he was arrested in the present case, it confirmed.

The plea which has been submitted in the Patiala House court regarding Naresh Kumar's police custody was accessed by Millenium Post. It it mentions that the accused is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jhatheri gang. He has several criminal cases of heinous nature against him.

Another source from the Special Cell confirmed that Naresh arranged the hideouts for the assassins of Sidhu Moosewala. It was also submitted in the court. He also provided sophisticated weapons to the gang members on the directions of accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Earlier, 19 accused were arrested in the case out of which six are presently in police custody.

Kumar is to be confronted with the other six accused for information regarding the complete module of the syndicate. Kumar is aware of the hideouts of other gang members and the arms and ammunition of this organised crime syndicate, a source also said.

Kumar is to be interrogated to establish his association and connection with other gang members. Being a key gang member, he is aware of several hideouts of members of the Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana, Punjab.