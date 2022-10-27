Siblings wanted in separate rape, kidnapping cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The police have arrested a 27-year-old man and his brother wanted in separate cases of kidnapping and rape, officials said on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Ashish Chauhan (27) and Deepak Chauhan (23), both residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On August 29, 2017, Ashish along with his associates had kidnapped a man at gun point from GT Karnal Road and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore, police said.

Ashish was traced but he opened fire along with his associates at the police team when they went to nab him. Ashish and his associate Aryan, who was injured in the encounter, were arrested, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Alipur police station. Ashish was granted bail on November 3, 2020, but he failed to appear in court proceedings later following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, the officer said.

In 2021, Ashish's younger brother Deepak allegedly raped a girl and had been absconding in that case. The police found out that Deepak, Ashish and sister had also threatened the victim, police said.

During investigation, the police arrested Ashish from New Ashok Nagar area. They found that Ashish's younger brother Deepak was also absconding in a rape case registered at a police station in Noida. The police then apprehended Deepak from Golf Course Road in Dwarka, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravndra Singh Yadav said.

Police said Deepak was working at a call centre at Noida and had sexually assaulted a girl who was his co-worker. After a case was registered, he left Noida and started living in Delhi, they added.