SI suspended for thrashing cleaner at police station

New Delhi: A sub inspector here has been suspended for allegedly beating up a cleaner, who stopped him from harassing a woman, police said Sunday.

The accused officer, Jitendra Gautam, was posted as in-charge of Adhyatmik nagar outpost that falls under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station, they said.

An FIR was registered against him and his associates Kuldeep, Shakeel, Taj Mohammad and Gulpham under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added. SP Pawan Kumar has suspended Gautam and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.