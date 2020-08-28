SI shoots himself dead after firing at his son

gr noida: A retired police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead after shooting his son twice at Escort colony in Dadri area of Greater Noida on Wednesday night. The SI died on the spot while his son is battling for life at hospital and continues to be in a critical condition.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Bachchan Singh, a retired sub-inspector with Delhi police. He is a native of Dankaur area in Greater Noida and lived with his two sons while his wife lived somewhere else.

"Singh shot two bullets at his 32-year-old son, hitting him in chest and shoulder. He later shot himself in his head and died on the spot. His son has been recuperating from injuries at the hospital," said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The officer further said that incident took place due to domestic dispute. "Preliminary investigations have showed that Singh was an alcoholic man and he committed crime after a feud broke out among family members over his drinking habits. Also there was a property dispute between Singh and his sons which came to light during police investigation. We are probing the case covering all possible angles," added Pandey.