SI levels bribery charges against SHO, internal probe on

New Delhi: In a recent incident, Millennium Post learned that a sub-inspector of Kotla Mubarakpur police station of South Delhi alleged that SHO Vinay Tyagi was continuously demanding money from him.



SI Jitendra Singh was transferred to the police station from the police line on November 26. That is when he met Tyagi, who started demanding money from him, the policeman claimed. When he refused, the SHO started putting pressure on the SI through ASI Subhash. Even then he refused to give money to the 'Chittha Munshi', SI Singh mentioned in his complaint. As a punishment for not fulfilling the demand, the SHO allegedly imposed a continuous duty of 13 hours on the SI.

SI Jitendra Singh is a 2016 batch recruit. He has already been posted on police lines thrice. SHO Vinay Tyagi was also an inspector in the Crime Branch before his posting at Kotla Mubarak police station and was recruited as a constable in the Delhi Police.

The SI has already informed the ACP Defense Colony and the district police officers. When contacted, South District's DCP Banita Mary Jacker refused to say anything on the whole matter. Reportedly, an internal investigation has been started in the matter following the complaint.