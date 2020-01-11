Shutters down in Jamia Nagar
NEW DELHI: Jamia Nagar witnessed a complete shutdown on Friday in solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia protesters. The shopkeepers were seen putting the shutters down and joining the protest with Tirangas and placards at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia.
Only some medicines shops were seen opened. Amongst some rumours of police crackdown circulating in Jamia Nagar along with some international team visiting, people were asked to gather in huge numbers at Shaheen Bagh to stand in solidarity with the women who have made both national and international headlines. "We would be going to Shaheen Bagh and would be there to raise our voice against CAA. The market closure is a symbolic protest," said a shopkeeper.
The residents were however, caught by surprise and even milk was not available in the market. "I had to go to Jasola to get some milk from my 2 year old. All shops are closed in Jamia Nagar," said a local resident. Hundreds of protesters also gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia University as several speakers from all walks of life gave speeches against CAA. Mumbai-based writer Hussain Haidery, Professor Zoya Hasan, lawyers and speakers from some political parties also addressed the gathering at Jamia.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU violence: Delhi Police identifies 9 'suspects'...10 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
Not scared of Delhi Police, have evidence that I was...10 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Supreme Court directs J&K to review Internet shutdown...10 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Centre issues notification, CAA comes into effect10 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Mistry's reinstatement as Tata chairman stayed by SC10 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT