Shutters down in Jamia Nagar

NEW DELHI: Jamia Nagar witnessed a complete shutdown on Friday in solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia protesters. The shopkeepers were seen putting the shutters down and joining the protest with Tirangas and placards at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia.



Only some medicines shops were seen opened. Amongst some rumours of police crackdown circulating in Jamia Nagar along with some international team visiting, people were asked to gather in huge numbers at Shaheen Bagh to stand in solidarity with the women who have made both national and international headlines. "We would be going to Shaheen Bagh and would be there to raise our voice against CAA. The market closure is a symbolic protest," said a shopkeeper.

The residents were however, caught by surprise and even milk was not available in the market. "I had to go to Jasola to get some milk from my 2 year old. All shops are closed in Jamia Nagar," said a local resident. Hundreds of protesters also gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia University as several speakers from all walks of life gave speeches against CAA. Mumbai-based writer Hussain Haidery, Professor Zoya Hasan, lawyers and speakers from some political parties also addressed the gathering at Jamia.