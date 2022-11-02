Shut schools till pollution reduces: Child rights body

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national Capital improves.

The apex child rights

body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta raised the demand and claimed that every seventh adult and every second child in Delhi is troubled by the pollution.

Gupta also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should talk to his counterpart in the AAP ruled Punjab to curb burning of paddy straw to control smoke released by it and polluting air in Delhi.

We are all concerned about the heavy pollution in Delhi which is increasing continuously in Delhi and the people are getting sick in large number," Gupta said in his letter.

Delhi's pollution is reaching the very severe category and the city is turning into a "gas chamber" due to stubble burning in Punjab, Gupta claimed.