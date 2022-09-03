Shurbir Singh now becomes new chairman, MD of Delhi Transco Ltd.

New Delhi: Shurbir Singh , an IAS officer of AGMUT (2004 batch) cadre has been appointed as the Chairman & Managing Director of Delhi Transco Limited. A seasoned bureaucrat, Singh has held many challenging postings during his illustrious administrative career. He has served in various capacities in Chandigarh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, GNCT of Delhi and Government of India.



Singh has vast experience of managing diverse fields which ranges from municipalities, land revenue, finance, taxation and tourism to elections etc. In Government of NCT of Delhi, he has held many administrative positions, Managing Director – Delhi Tourism and Travel Development Corporation, CEO – Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Director – Gurudwara Elections, Secretary – Cooperative Societies, Secretary – Cooperation and Commissioner – East Delhi Municipal Corporation etc.

In addition to his responsibilities in Delhi Transco Limited, he is also serving as Secretary (Power), Chairman – Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Chairman – Indrprastha Power Generation Company Limited & Pragati Power Corporation and Chairman – DVB Employees Terminal Benefit Fund.