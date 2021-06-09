Show-cause notice to 2 cops seen violating Covid rules in viral video on social media

New Delhi: A woman head constable and constable were sent a show-cause notice after their videos, which they made while performing duties violating COVID-19 guidelines, went viral on social media.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Usha Rangnani, in the show cause notice, wrote it has been observed that woman head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur posted in Model Town police station, prepared several amusement videos while performing official duties during the lockdown in uniform and posted the same on social media.

"In these videos, constable Vivek had not even worn a mask and the duo has also violated the social distancing norms. Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in discharge of their official duties," DCP Northwest wrote.

The show-cause notice was issued on June 7.

As per the official, the above act of both police personnel amounts to gross negligence, carelessness and dereliction in the discharge of their official duties.

"They are therefore called upon to show cause as to why their conduct should not be censured for the above-said lapse. The reply to this show-cause notice, if any, should reach this office within 15 days from the date of its receipt, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the matter will be decided ex parte on its merit," the show-cause notice read.