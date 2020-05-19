Show-cause notice issued to private labs for erroneous results on Covid-19 test

Noida: In a bizarre incident, two patients who had opted for a private COVID-19 test in Gurugram were found negative for the disease when they were both admitted at hospital and tested again at National Institute of Biologicals in Noida.

Officials said the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued show-cause notice to two private labs of Gurgaon and New Delhi for not following protocol and giving erroneous results in the testing of Covid-19 cases.

As per officials, two male patients aged 46 year and 37 year tested positive from Healthians, a Gurgaon based private laboratory. On the basis of these results, both the patients were admitted in a hospital and re-tested for Covid-19 at National Institute of Biologicals, Noida from where they were found negative for Covid-19.

Following the error in result, the district administration has issued show-cause notice to Healthians laboratory and Genestrings lab in New Delhi, which they claim to have been tied up with.

"Healthians lab is not valid, accredited lab meant for Covid-19 testing as per ICMR accreditation list. Only those labs which are in the accreditation list of ICMR will be allowed to take sample and conduct testing. We appeal to people to check for authentic and ICMR approved list of laboratories before getting themselves tested for Covid-19 as private labs not only charge hefty amount for testing and also delivers an erroneous report" said Dr. Deepak Ohri, Chief Medical Officer, Noida.

On Monday, test reports of 18 employees of Vivo company, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, were received by GB Nagar district administration out of which 16 reports were negative while two were positive. Both the employees who tested positive were immediately shifted to hospital and when they were again tested at NIB in Noida, their reports came out negative. Officials said that the two of them will remain in home quarantine now after they were discharged from hospital on Tuesday.