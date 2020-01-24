Show 1 govt school in any BJP-ruled state comparable to Delhi schools

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the newly built 'School of Excellence' in his Assembly constituency of Patparganj while challenging him to show one government school in any BJP-ruled state that is comparable to government schools of the national Capital. Sisodia's invitation came after Shah alleged that the Delhi government has not built any schools in Delhi.



Had the seven BJP MPs of Delhi done any work for people, he alleged, the party's central leadership would not have to resort to 'jumlas' or be "confused" about issues to attack the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Reacting to Shah's comment that his phone's battery died trying to find free Wi-Fi service of the AAP government, Sisodia said he is worried about this because if "India's Hon'ble Home Minister's phone battery runs out of charge the nation will come to a standstill".

Sisodia said, "The Delhi government has a system to provide free electricity up to 200 units, I request him to keep his phone charged always because he won't be able to use the free Wi-Fi on a dead phone. The AAP government will install 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across Delhi and we have already launched more than 1000 such hotspots. If he accompanies me to any major market area, I will show him the spots."

"In one of my earlier press conferences, I had responded to a statement made by Amit Shah where he had said that he had to use binoculars to try and find the CCTV cameras installed by Delhi Government, and I had told him that he doesn't need binoculars, he only had to look up and he would have found CCTVs installed all along the route he had travelled

on, for his rally and I had shared the footage of him, going from street to street, captured by those very CCTV cameras," added Sisodia.