Should schools reopen? Delhi govt asks

New Delhi: The Delhi government is now seeking feedback from students, teachers and parents about whether schools and educational institutes should be reopened considering that the Covid situation is under control, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.



During an online briefing, he said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how the process of reopening schools be started and a decision will be taken considering the opinions of all stakeholders.

"The Delhi government had closed schools and colleges keeping in mind the safety and security of children. But now, schools have opened or are opening in many nearby states and the situation of Covid in Delhi is under control. Approximately, 7,000 Covid tests are being conducted daily in Delhi, with only 40-50 COVID-positive people.

"Therefore, before making any decision to open educational institutions, we need to take their suggestions from parents, teachers, principals, and children as to when and how to open educational institutions. After the suggestions are received, the government will decide when and how to re-open the education system," he said.

Sisodia noted that in the ongoing special parents-teacher meeting (PTMs) in Delhi government schools, over five lakh parents visited schools and interacted with teachers about their children's education and well-being.

"During the PTM, curiosity was prominent among parents and teachers regarding the reopening of schools mixed with fear about the safety of the children.

"College-going youth dream of studying proudly in a big college; however, because of the pandemic, their college campus is also confined to their home. Therefore, the youth are also curious about when and how their colleges will open," he said.

Over 5,000 suggestions were already received by the government within three hours of the announcement. By 9:30 pm, more than 12,000 emails had been received.

Meanwhile, a recent nationwide survey showed that nearly 48 per cent parents are unwilling to send their children to schools till they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The survey was conducted with over 32,000 parents across 361 districts in the country.

However, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday also called for university campuses to be reopened cautiously and asked students to send mass emails to the Delhi government's email id.