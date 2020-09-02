Should have raised grounds to oppose extension of detention under UAPA: HC

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday was critical of an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, and said he should have raised other grounds before the trial court to challenge the extension of his detention instead of seeking a copy of the plea moved by police for more time to complete the probe.

The high court said it was settled law that in such cases, a copy of the application for extension of detention and time for probe as well as reasons for the same need not be given to the accused.

The remarks by Justice Vibhu Bakhru came while reserving his judgement on the accused's plea challenging the extension of his detention and the time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi in February.

The high court said the accused was given a notice by the trial court on the police plea seeking more time to complete its probe and to extend his detention, but he chose to canvas arguments only on the issue that he did not receive a copy of the application and the reasons given by the agency for keeping him in custody.

The observations by the high court came while hearing the plea by Khalid, who is a member of a campaign group — United Against Hate — and is lodged in judicial custody in the case.