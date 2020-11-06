Shot in head by carjackers, woman succumbs in Ggm

gurugram: The 26-year-old IT professional who was shot in the head by carjackers in Gurugram, trying to rob her, succumbed to her wounds on Thursday while being treated at a private hospital here.



More than two days after the incident, the Gurugram Police are yet to make an arrest in the case. Citing that the investigations were still being conducted in the case, officials highlighted that they are still trying to identify the assailants.

The police have also spoken to the nearby construction labourers to get some leads in the case.

Pooja was from Chhattisgarh and an Information Technology (IT) professional employed with a leading IT company with their headquarters in Gurugram.

On Tuesday night, she was travelling with her friend Sagar Manchanda who also works in one of the multinational companies in Sagar's Hyundai Creta. After dinner at a Gurugram restaurant, Sagar took Pooja to Golf Course Extension to show her his recently-purchased apartment. At around 11:30 pm, while coming back, three men who were on a bike and were wearing masks blocked Sagar's car and began knocking on the window.

When Sagar tried to escape, one of the assailants allegedly fired gunshots which pierced through Pooja's head. Somehow, Sagar, who was driving the vehicle, escaped and drove to a hospital where after admitting Pooja, he lodged a complaint with Gurugram Police. The attempt to murder case has now been changed into a murder case.

The Gurugram Police officials have mentioned the possibility of the assailants being part of a gang of carjackers who may have fired their weapons when Sagar and Pooja resisted them.

"Unfortunately, the woman who was shot in the head and was receiving treatment lost her life on Thursday afternoon. Her condition was critical from the time she was brought to the hospital. We are in the process of identifying her murderers and will soon make a breakthrough in the case," said a senior police official from Gurugram Police.

This incident comes after a 21-year-old college student was shot dead in Ballabhgarh by her stalker.