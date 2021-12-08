Shopkeeper crushed to death with car, 2 held

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, two brothers allegedly killed a shopkeeper in Greater Noida by crushing him multiple times with their car in Ecotech-I police station area of Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said that the victim identified as Nitin Sharma (28) runs a mobile recharge and ticket booking shop in Gharbara village of Greater Noida.

"Two youth of the same village, Arun and Nakul, had come to Nitin's shop on Monday evening to book a ticket but an altercation broke out over exchange of money. The accused pulled him out of the shop and crushed him with their car," said Pandey.

Cops said that the locals informed police but the accused fled by they arrived. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed during treatment. "The accused were identified with the help of locals and police managed to arrest Nakul after raids," Pandey

added.