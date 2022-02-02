Shopkeeper, 2 others held for murdering employee

New Delhi: A 36-year-old shop owner killed his employee who had allegedly threatened to circulate videos that he had recorded showing them engaging in a sexual act, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, took the help of his nephew and another associate, to kill his 22-year-old partner and dumped the body near Sarojini Nagar Metro station, they said.

The accused, who runs a clothes shop at the Sarojini Nagar market, has been arrested along with the two others for conspiring and dumping the victim's body after killing him, they said.

The shop owner, who got married 14 years ago, has two children, they said.

The police said on Saturday, they recovered the body of a 22-year-old man, a native of Kodarma district in Jharkhand from Delhi's Sarojini area.

The police said a case of murder was registered and during investigation, it was found that the deceased was in a relationship with the shop owner and had secretly recorded videos while engaging in sexual act. mpost