Shoe-factory blaze: Police now arrest building owner

New Delhi: Nearly a month after a fire incident inside a factory at Paschim Vihar killed several people, Delhi Police have now said that the factory's owner has surrendered at a police station in Outer Delhi. The investigation in the case has revealed that the owner, who just wanted to earn profits, led the lives of his workers at risk.



The incident was reported on June 21, when several factory workers were trapped in the blaze. Few were lucky to escape but some were reduced to ashes or their body parts were found. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused Pankaj Garg was absconding after the incident. Later he surrendered on July 14, he surrendered at Paschim Vihar police station.

The accused disclosed that due to competition in the shoe market, he wanted to become the lead seller, supplier of shoes. Thus he overloaded the godown and put extra iron gates on windows and doors of the godown and to increase storage space made modifications inside the building. "Only one entry, exit gate was in operation and other gates were closed with iron gates and could not be opened. Fire extinguishers and fire alarm were also not installed in the godown to minimise expenditure," the official said.

During enquiries it was come out that godown was overloaded and fully covered with the iron gates, bars and only one entry, exit gate was available.

"No emergency fire exit was made in the building and no fire safety equipment was available. It has been revealed that many iron slabs were made in continuation on all floors for the storage of material, objects in the godown," the official said. The victims were stated to be present on the top floor and witnesses stated that stairs were also obstructed by the luggage, another material and no free exit was available from the top floor.

The accused Garg modified his godown building for the sake of storage of a large number of articles, materials, objects which congested all floors and at the time of the incident, victims, workers were trapped on the floors and no NOC was granted by the Fire department.