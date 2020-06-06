Shoddy maintenance cripples residential societies in Gurugram

new delhi: The death of 30-year-old AC mechanic Ritesh after falling from the seventh floor of the prime commercial area in Gurugram has once again brought to light the poor maintenance of the residential and commercial buildings in the city.



The main reason attributed for the accident is the breaking of the grill on which Ritesh's weight was concentrated while repairing the AC on Thursday. Belonging from Uttrakhand, he knew that there would be a lot of service orders that would be coming his way and shence did not go back to his hometown. There is no compensation that has been announced for Ritesh and his family.

Last year, a person from Bihar also died while repairing a lift in one of the residential societies at Dwarka Expressway. No compensation was given to the worker even then.

On the day of Ritesh's death, residents of Ireo Victory Valley led a protest march against the builder for poor maintenance services in their society.

Poor maintenance by the builders, especially not servicing the lifts is now proving to be a major risk to the lives of the residents.

Citizens that have mentioned that children as less as five-year-old had been struck in the lift for hours in some of the residential societies.

To cut costs, various developers are sidelining the mandatory maintenance procedures for the lifts. Even though it is mandatory that lifts must be surveyed after every alternate year by the proper authorities most of the lifts have not been maintained for more than five years.

According to official data, over 150 high-rises do not have NOC from fire safety officials.