'Shock-wave policy': No gang rivalry in N-E Delhi in last 8 months, say cops

New Delhi: In a move to neutralize crime in North-East Delhi, especially occurring due to the influence gangs and gangsters, the Northeast district police claimed a major success over the crackdown over such incidents through its "Shock Wave Policy".



Police said that the Shock Wave Policy is a proactive approach of policing having a combination of a pragmatic and strategic approach to break supply chains of gangs. Concerted efforts to neutralize their influence from the area. Strict surveillance over suspected people through basic policing measures with appropriate technological intervention. Further in-depth investigation of criminal incidents- efforts to reach up to conspirators, harbourers, arms suppliers etc.



The policy keeps a close watch over the activities of known members of these gangs, their aides, supporters, harbourers etc through technical and human intelligence. Moreover, it presses zero tolerance towards incidents involving the use of firearms.



DCP Northeast Delhi Sanjay Kumar Sain claimed that in the last year (2021) total of 428 people was arrested under the Arms Act and in different cases, where 47 Pistols, 162 CMP, 378 live cartridges, 7 Magazine were recovered. In November 2021, 4 arms suppliers, closely associated with the infamous Chhenu Gang were arrested.



"The objective was to break the supply chain of firearms, particularly the people supplying Arms and Ammunition to the known criminals," the senior cop informed. He further claimed that in the last 8 months no gang rivalry was reported from his district, and also all known gangsters are in jail. Further, due to the intensive operations, more than 40 members of different gangs were arrested in around 20 different cases during the year 2021. In these 34, several youngsters are associated with gangs because they are fascinated with gangs, Sain also added.

