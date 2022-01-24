SHO, Head Const, Const in CBI net for graft

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested three Delhi Police personnel, including an SHO, in a bribery case, where these police officers were found demanding around Rs 39,000 from a resident to allow him to build a boundary wall on a plot in the Madanpur Khadar Extension area, officials said on Sunday.



It is alleged that Kalindi Kunj police station SHO/Inspector Bhushan Kumar Azad had demanded a bribe of about

Rs 39,000 through Head Constable Rakesh Yadav for allowing the construction of a boundary wall of a plot in Madanpur Khadar Extension, they said, adding that another cop was in on the racket.

The officials said the CBI laid a trap and caught Constable Dinesh, who was receiving the bribe amount from the complainant in the presence of Head Constable Yadav. "The Inspector/SHO (Azad) and Head Constable (Yadav) were also caught," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Significantly, the CBI has alleged that the police officers were demanding bribes in the same manner a property dealer negotiates — price per square yard.

Officers aware of the probe said that the SHO had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 500 per square yard to allow the complainant to build a boundary wall measuring 132 square yards around a plot in the Madanpur Khadar Extension Part 3 area.

Eventually, the police officers brought their bribe demand down to Rs 300 per square yard — amounting to around

Rs 39,000. The complainant went to the CBI as he did not wish to pay the bribe amount, following which the agency set up surveillance and laid a trap.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the arrested personnel, officials added saying that all three accused will be produced before the competent court for custody hearings.

Last week, the CBI had arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police in a Rs 50,000 bribery case, where he was demanding illegal gratification for not arresting the complainant's brother in case he was supposed to be investigating.