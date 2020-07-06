'Shift Millennium Bus Depot from Yamuna flood plains'

New Delhi: A committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to monitor cleaning of the Yamuna has recommended that the Delhi Transport Corporation shift the Millennium Bus Depot as it lies on the river's flood plain and said it is environmentally unsafe.

The Yamuna monitoring committee, which comprises retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, told the green panel that the DTC has been operating without necessary approvals and discharging waste water into the river. The committee noted that the DTC had been given a temporary space for establishing the bus depot during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.