Shelter home provides chance for farmers to take a breather

New Delhi: To ease the life of elderly farmers at Singhu border, a night shelter has been set up at the border. Inclusive of all facilities such as foot massage, drinking, eating and bathroom, the night shelter has been builtfor protesters who have health issues or do not have a tractor to sleep in.



60-year-old Sukhi Kaur reached Singhu from her village on Friday. But as she came by a car and not a tractor, she was forced to take refuge in the night shelter. "It is very comfortable thankfully. Although, I want to stay in a shelter, this alternate is equally good," she told Millennium Post.

A farmer from Punjab, Kaur said that washroom facilities are also provided at the shelter. The shelter has a capacity of 400 people. "This includes both men and women. We give priority to the elderly and anyone who does not have a tractor," a volunteer at the night shelter said.

The night shelter (also called raen basera) was set up by the organisation Khalsa Aid on December 2. The shelter, located at the protest site has been set up under a tent, where mattresses have been placed. A blanket and pillows are given to the person coming to sleep. "Having tasked with individual duties, the volunteers are on constant vigil," a volunteer in the women area said.

The women and men compartments are separate. Gopi, who had cycled from Punjab to Delhi in support of farmers, was also taking shelter here. He said that the facilities are top-notch. "I did not have anywhere else to go, which is why I came here. I have decided to stay here till the time the laws are not taken back," he said.

A volunteer at the camp said that no outsider is allowed to stay here, because this will only be used by the

farmers.

Meanwhile, the farmers protest that entered the 15th day on Sunday saw more people joining in the protest from various places. With a deadlock like situation where both the Centre and the farmers have refused to budge, protesters are getting ready for the long haul.

Harpreet, who hails from Patiala, has set up a solar panel on his tractor as he believes in environmentally friendly ways of using technology. "We can charge our phones and at night we switch on a small light the whole time as well. Now that we know the fight is long, we have readied ourselves," he added.