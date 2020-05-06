Shelter home brings people together in times of crisis

New delhi: The lockdown has brought people of different caste, religion in a peculiar way, together they are sharing all ups and down being faced there for each other, though they have no idea when the nationwide lockdown will be over.

In a shelter home in Jaffarpur Kalan, there are around 54 people from different states, communities living there from several days. Before COVID-19 they were unknown each other, but after lockdown have been playing different games like volleyball, eating together, sharing their experiences of lockdown. The Dwarka police are also making a push by providing them food including kheer, ice cream, giving them sports material, to ensure that all these people do not go anywhere.

Twenty days before lockdown, Zeenat along with her other family members have come to Najafgadh from Patna in marriage but they were stuck here in lockdown. "We decided to move from the house where we were living as there were lots of people. We wanted to be safe from COVID-19 so we move to shelter home in Jaffarpur Kalan which was inside the school," Zeenat said. She along with her eight family members are living in the shelter home.

The girl further said," Here we live like a family. People who are living here are very helpful. We also share things." Another family is of Chandrabhan, a native of Jhansi had come to Gurugram but they were stuck in lockdown and then they got shelter in Jaffarpur Kalan school. "I have come with my wife, brother and brother in law for construction work two months ago. Due to my economic condition, I have to come to Delhi for work and then I was stuck in lockdown," he said. It was the police who found him coming from Gurugram on foot and gave them shelter in the school.

"From several days I have been living here. With time I started knowing other people in the shelter home. Now we play together, sometimes we listen to the song. Other people ask me about myself, occupation, family. Just a few questions we are connecting with people," he added.

Rahul, a native of Sambhal, along with four-five other people of the same village living there. "We live happily here like brothers. Others ask me about my life they also share experiences with me." Amid all these, they always remember their homes. "Ghar kaun nhi jaana chahta but the situation made us stuck here," said Nirdesh Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said: "Senior officers visit the shelter homes frequently to ensure safety and security of migrant workers staying there and also to understand their concerns. We are making sure that they have access to additional food items and other facilities." ASI (Jaffarpur Kalan police station) Ishwender Singh have been helping these people by providing them food, sports materials.