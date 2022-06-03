Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania & Naveen Bali gang held

new delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a sharpshooter of the infamous Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang, the police informed on Thursday.



The accused has been identified as Neeraj (32), a resident of the Pul Prahladpur area of Southeast Delhi. The police has recovered an automatic pistol with four live cartridges and a motorbike from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast Delhi Esha Pandey

mentioned.

Secret information was received by a police team in the Southeast district about his movement. Responding to this, the team laid a trap near Lal Kuan bus stand, Mehrauli Badarpur (MB) road and the accused was nabbed after multiple attempts, Pandey said.

During the interrogation, accused Neeraj disclosed that he had indulged in nefarious activities since his adolescence. He started consuming alcohol and joined Monty's gang. He committed many heinous crimes under his patronage. After Monty's murder, he joined Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang as a sharpshooter, Pandey

added.