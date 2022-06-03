Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania & Naveen Bali gang held
new delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a sharpshooter of the infamous Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang, the police informed on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Neeraj (32), a resident of the Pul Prahladpur area of Southeast Delhi. The police has recovered an automatic pistol with four live cartridges and a motorbike from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast Delhi Esha Pandey
mentioned.
Secret information was received by a police team in the Southeast district about his movement. Responding to this, the team laid a trap near Lal Kuan bus stand, Mehrauli Badarpur (MB) road and the accused was nabbed after multiple attempts, Pandey said.
During the interrogation, accused Neeraj disclosed that he had indulged in nefarious activities since his adolescence. He started consuming alcohol and joined Monty's gang. He committed many heinous crimes under his patronage. After Monty's murder, he joined Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang as a sharpshooter, Pandey
added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT