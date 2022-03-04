Sharjeel's speech clearly on communal lines: Cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police while opposing the bail plea moved by Sharjeel Imam in the 2019 Jamia rioting case told the Delhi High Court that his speech was clearly on communal lines and he had misled the students by mentioning about the fake detention camp.



This is with reference to the speech delivered by Imam on December 13, 2019 at Jamia Milia Islamia University. The case alleges that Sharjeel Imam delivered provocative speeches which led to Delhi Riots at various places.

"Keeping in view of the facts, prevailing circumstances and sensitivity of the case it is requested that accused may evade the process of law and jump, accused may threaten the public witnesses, accused may indulge in such crime again if granted bail, bail application of the present applicant/ accused is strongly opposed," the reply, filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Inter-State Cell Crime Branch, said.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar who listed the matter for further proceedings on March 10.