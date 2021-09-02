Sharjeel Imam's speech was 'definitely divisive', SPP argues

New Delhi: In a bail hearing moved by Delhi riots accused and PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam, the Delhi Police told a Delhi court that Imam started his speech with the words "As-salamu alaykum' which ultimately showed that he was addressing only a particular community and not the masses in general.



Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that Imam through his speech attempted to provoke the crowd. He added that Imam said in his speech that the "public anger needs to be used in a productive manner" (Agar awam guess me hai, toh is guess ka productive use karna hai)

During the course of proceedings, Prasad referred to the speech Imam delivered in Jamia Millia Islamia University and told the court that Imam was not a simple pickpocket or a small time drug peddler whose conduct or what he utters will not have a significance. "He is a man who has knowledge of 5 languages, excellent oratory skills and will have an impact on people about what he speaks...people called upon to take action is also restricted to one community and how the tone and tenor is tried to be kept on a fine balance. I'll show that," Prasad told ASJ Rawat.

The prosecutor further told the court that the speech was "definitely divisive" and was made "for a specific community". "He is attempting to create complete anarchy. When we read the new speech, it will be more clear," Prasad said.

He also referred to the fact that Imam's speech claimed that issues like abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC came only after the BJP got full majority. "These are very crucial words because we must keep in mind that this accused is somebody who has done this thesis on rioting and therefore has knowledge asto how a critical mass can come together and how things can be done from them," he told the court.

Earlier during the hearing, Senior Advocate Tanwir Ahmed Mir, on behalf of Imam, argued that there was nothing in the speeches which showed any call for violence and hence the Act of Sedition can't be invoked against him. He also told the court that Imam cannot simply be prosecuted by police for holding a different viewpoint. The matter has now been adjourned to today.