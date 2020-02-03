Sharjeel Imam's police custody extended
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of JNU student Sharjeel Imam by three days in a sedition case registered by the Delhi Police over his remarks calling for North-Eastern India to be "cut-off" from India, for which he was arrested from Bihar a week ago.
The Crime Branch had approached the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak, who heard the matter at his residents, where Imam was also produced amid high security, according to his defence counsel Mishika Singh.
Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He was brought to Delhi the next day. The court had earlier sent Imam to five-day police custody.
The Crime Branch had registered a sedition case against him on January 26 for delivering a provocative speech on January 13 after its video went viral. Subsequently, he went into hiding and the police launched a manhunt to nab him. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh also followed the suit and filed cases against him.
(with agencies input)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP most opportunist, encourages vandalism, says Mamata3 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Political design behind anti-CAA protests at Jamia, Shaheen...3 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Hegde says Gandhi's freedom struggle was an 'adjustment'...3 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Infant dies after catching cold, mother returns to protest3 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
Kerala declares Coronavirus infection as state calamity3 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT