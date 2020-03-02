Share info of those in need of relief, CM urges people

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy for a quick response from government agencies. Meanwhile, Sub-divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of various areas in the north east have confirmed that the compensation amount of Rs 25,000 will be given based on spot verification for which documents are not required.

In a tweet Kejriwal said, "We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Please mention the exact address/contact details so that we can reach them. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies."

The CM gave instructions to the authorities to speed up the relief and rehabilitation work. In a statement, he said that he will be monitoring the work continuously for 24 hours. Riot affected victims whose houses have been burnt will be given immediate relief of Rs 25,000 on behalf of the Delhi government. Victims will not be required to present documents for immediate relief.

One of the SDMs in the northeast said that they have started distributing the compensation to the victims and family members of the deceased. "We have given compensation to more than 10 families," he said, adding that their staff are reaching out to more people everyday.

The officials of the concerned department were engaged in assessing the loss of those who have lost their lives, houses, shops, and vehicles, in the Delhi violence.