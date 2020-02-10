Shalimar Bagh murder-suicide case: Postmortems of 3 bodies conducted

New Delhi: A day after, a man killed his two kids and then committed suicide at Metro Station in North West Delhi, the postmortem of three bodies were conducted in Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital on Monday. Police sources said that they will scan call records of the deceased man and their relatives to ascertain to get clues in the case.



Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the BG block of Shalimar Bagh area where the incident had happened. The residents living there were in shock after they came to know about death. Meanwhile, the deceased's family were present at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for the postmortem of bodies.

According to police, they have found that depression was the reason behind the incident as he was currently unemployed. When asked whether Madhur Malani (deceased) had earlier made any attempt to kill himself and children, the officer said that so far no such facts have surfaced in the probe. The investigators are also probing whether any loss in business forced him to take the extreme step.

On Sunday, a 44-year-old Madhur killed his two children by strangulating them in North West Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area and then he jumped in front of the train in Haiderpur Badli Mor station.

He lived with his family in BG block of Shalimar Bagh area in North West Delhi. Presently he was unemployed. "The deceased children aged around 14 years and 6 years," police said, adding that he had strangled his children.

At the time of the incident, his wife had gone to market later she came and found her children lying unconsciously in the rented accomodation. At around 5.47 pm on Sunday, Madhur ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station.

Man injured at Mandi House Metro Station

A man was injured after he was hit by a train in Mandi House area on Monday. The incident was reported on 9.20 pm. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.