Shahrukh Pathan seeks bail

New Delhi: Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a Delhi Police head constable during the Delhi riots, on Thursday sought bail in an attempt to murder case, contending that he has been incarcerated for 495 days based on conjectures and surmises. Pathan is an accused in two cases — pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya and attempt to murder of one Rohit Shukla during the violence in northeast Delhi. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The accused, through advocate Khalid Akhtar, told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that there are discrepancies in Shukla's statement, delay in the probe, and no evidence in relation to his presence at the site of the alleged incident.