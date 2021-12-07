Shahrukh Pathan denied separate van for court visit

New Delhi: Observing that one cannot dictate anyone how he should be brought in the court, a Delhi court refused the request of a north-east Delhi riot accused, facing trial for pointing a weapon at a policeman, to be produced in court in a separate jail van.



Sharukh Pathan is facing trial for the attempt to murder of a Delhi Police Head Constable during the northeast Delhi riots.

On December 4, an application was moved by lock-up incharge at Karkardooma Courts stating that Pathan was to be produced on the day but he refused to board the jail van saying he will go in a separate van only. The application also wanted permission to produce Pathan in handcuffs.

According to Indian Express, the application stated if every accused started making such submissions it will not be possible to follow through with their requests considering the resources.

Pathan had also given a handwritten statement to the court asking for a seperate van.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that "in the absence of any specific threat from an individual, accused Sharukh Pathan cannot cannot ask for a separate van for himself."