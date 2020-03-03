Shahrukh in cop net for brandishing pistol in front of police during Delhi violence

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested Shahrukh Pathan, who brandished a gun in front of a Delhi police personnel during violence in north-east Delhi, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh.



Police said that on February 24, at about 8.00 pm, head constable Deepak Dahiya along with other staff were present in the law and order duty at Jaffarabad police station, where thousands of people were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act without any permission.

"The crowd suddenly started pelting stones and firing on the police party while raising slogans. After some time the unlawful assembly started destroying public property. When HC Deepak Dahiya advanced towards the rampaging crowd, Shahrukh stepped forward with a pistol in his hand and started firing indiscriminately towards the crowd," Singla said.

The accused ran towards Dahiya and threatened him with a pistol. Dahiya, who was holding a baton, engaged Shahrukh and eventually forced him to retreat. The rioter ran away from the spot. On the intervening night of March 2-3, Shahrukh was nabbed from Shaamli Bus stand.

Additional CP Singla said that preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that he has studied till 2nd year of graduation in Humanities and is interested in bodybuilding and modelling. "His family runs a business of socks from Ghonda. He had procured a 7.65 mm pistol and ammunition about 2 years ago from one of his labourers," police said.

On February 24, he accompanied other protestors on the Jaffarabad Road going towards Maujpur. He was carrying his pistol. He whipped out his pistol and ran towards the crowd firing his weapon. "When he saw the news reports showing his photo, he left Delhi. He had been hiding in Bareily and Shaamali area ever since. Efforts are being made to recover his weapon," police said. He is being interrogated regarding his role in the riots and role of other participants known to him.