Shahjahanpur site comes alive as farmers join to support stir

Gurugram: On its way to becoming one of the longest sustaining protests against the Narendra Modi-led government, the farmers' protests surrounding the Capital gained another boost on Wednesday as mammoth crowds of thousands of farmers reached the Shahjahanpur border protest site on the edge of Haryana and Rajasthan.



In addition to showing their agitation against the three farm laws, the farmers also gathered for a dhikkaar (embarrassment) agitation on Thursday where several farmer organisations are set to protest over rising fuel prices in the country.

The rising crowd of farmers and the heavy deployment of security forces led several farm leaders to once again reassert their show of strength and then reaffirm their commitment against the three farm laws.

Shahjahanpur border along with the Ghazipur border and Singhu border are some of the key protesting sites where thousands of farmers have congregated for more than two hundred days to express their dissent against the three farm laws.

First, the harvest season and then the deadly second wave of COVID-19 had resulted in the lessening of farmers and protestors at the protesting site. However, on Wednesday once again large crowds of farmers and protestors thronged to the Shahjahanpur border.

With a large number of farmers now also planning to stay put at this site, several civil society organisations have once again begun to make arrangements for the farmers so that they do face any inconveniences at the site.

"For several of those critics who had been running around the town and claiming that farmers' protest was losing steam on Wednesday, thousands of protestors once again arrived at Shahjahanpur protesting site," said Ramandeep Singh Mann, one of the farmer union leaders who is organising protests at the Shahjahanpur border.

The congregation swelling at the Shahjahanpur border is once again expected to increase the challenges for the Haryana Government that has continued to face protests from farmer bodies even in the months of April and May during the brutal second wave of the pandemic.

A large number of farmer bodies have been protesting against the state government proactively in Hisar. With a large number of farmers once again congregating at Shahjahanpur there are concerns that protests of farmers will once again gather steam in parts of Gurugram and areas of South Haryana.

In Gurugram, along with farmer protests, there are also large numbers of workers from auto unions, unemployed youth who are also joining in and lending their support to farmers.

A large number of farmers from South Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh to even distant states of Maharashtra and Kerala have come to the Shahjahanpur border in the past to express their dissent.