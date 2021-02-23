Shahjahanpur: Protesting farmers now building huts for summer

Gurugram: Having braved harsh winter conditions, protesters at Shahjahanpur border are now preparing to deal with the impending summer season. They are using traditional methods of setting up huts made up of mud. The roofs are made up of straws and grasses.



As most of the protesters at Shahjahanpur border are from Rajasthan, most of the farmers build such makeshift camps to adapt to such harsh weather conditions.

"We are now preparing for summers. We are used to extreme weather conditions in Rajasthan and the process of developing these huts is a frugal form of survival in extreme weather conditions," said Mahender one of the agitators at the border.

As the number of agitators continues to swell, farm union leaders who are delegating these protests are now trying to gain more public support at this protesting site.

Large numbers of gatherings are being reported from mahapanchayats organised in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Western Uttar

Pradesh.

After the tractor rally violence on January 26, there were fears that protests at the Shahjahanpur border would be abruptly ended following a few organisations that were part of protests backing out.

What however saved the day was the large number of supporters of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait joining these protests along with an increase in the number of supporters of other organisations and groups that are protesting along the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

In the coming days, the farm unions have committed that they will be intensifying their protests.

In Gurugram, along with farmer protests there several workers from auto unions, unemployed youth who are also joining in and lending their support to the protests.